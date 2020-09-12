The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans saw an eight-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night with a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Heard County in the Carrollton Invitational.
All three runs for the Lady Braves came in the top of the fifth inning and all three were unearned.
Emma Minghini and Sidney Gasaway were both 2 for 3 for the Lady Trojans, while Jordan Dyer and Addison Sturdivant each knocked in a run. Madison Farrow had a hit, scored a run and delivered a sacrifice.
Minghini was saddled with a very tough loss. She allowed just four hits and one walk over six innings, ending the game with 11 strikeouts.
It was the first meeting for the two schools since the 2014 Class AA state finals, in which Heard County won, 6-2.
Gordon Lee (9-3) will continue play in the tournament on Saturday.