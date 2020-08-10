As Herman's Hermits once sang, "second verse, same as the first."
After erupting for nine runs in the top of the sixth inning this past Friday to break open a close game at Ringgold, the Heritage Generals almost did it again on Monday night, this time at home.
Heritage plated seven runs in the bottom of the sixth in the rematch to erase a 6-4 deficit and claim an 11-6 win over the Lady Tigers to sweep the season-opening series.
After a scoreless first inning, Heritage (2-0) scored three times in the bottom of the second inning, keyed by a Lexi Duckett two-run single. However, Ringgold (0-2) would come back with four runs in the top of the third, two coming on a single by starting pitcher Maddy Bacon, which gave her team the lead.
The Lady Tigers would tack on two more runs in the fourth inning to forge a 6-3 lead. The Generals would get one of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth inning, but 11 batters would stroll to the plate in the bottom of the sixth as the home team took the lead for good.
Zoe Wright, Carmen Gayler and Madeline Stone matched Duckett with two hits, while Gayler and Bailey Christol matched Duckett with two RBIs. Wright, Stone, Bailey Davis and Riley Kokinda all had solo RBIs in the game.
Avah Morrison got the start for Heritage and pitched the first three innings, allowing five hits and one walk. She was relieved by Brinley Horner, who gave up five hits and three walks with one strikeout.
For Ringgold, Bacon and Taylor Layne had two hits each, while Layne, Alyissa Sue, Addi Broome, Caroline Hemphill, Riley Nayadley and Baileigh Pitts all had one RBI apiece.
Bacon threw the first five innings. She allowed 11 hits and one walk and finished with one strikeout. Layne gave up two hits in relief.
Heritage is scheduled to play Saturday at the GADC Classic in Atlanta. Its opponents were unknown as of press time. Meanwhile, Ringgold will be back at home on Tuesday to take on Adairsville at 5:30 p.m. in the first Region 6-AAA contest of the season.