UPDATE: The Chattanooga Valley-Ringgold game at Ridgeland High School is also canceled and has been moved to Sept. 13, while the Lakeview-LaFayette game has been reset for Sept. 10.
Today's rain has already caused the postponement of several high school softball games.
LaFayette at North Murray and Gordon Lee at Northwest Whitfield have been rescheduled for Wednesday, while no make-up dates have yet been set for LFO at Murray County and Coahulla Creek at Ringgold.
This list will be updated with any new changes.