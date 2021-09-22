The LFO Lady Warriors found themselves in an old-fashioned pitchers' duel in Adairsville on Tuesday. Unfortunately for the Red-and-White, the home team would break through with two runs in the final inning to score the Region 6-AAA victory, 2-1.
Only one run scored in the first six innings of play, that coming in the top of the third inning as Britni Newbille singled and scored on a Marissa Moreland RBI-double. Those would be the only two hits of the game for the Lady Warriors.
Breanna Johnson allowed just five hits and one walk through the first six innings, but that would change in the bottom of the seventh as the Lady Tigers began the inning with back-to-back singles. Then, following a sacrifice bunt, one final single would bring in both runners to end the game.
LFO (5-12, 3-8) will play at home on Thursday as they take on region frontrunner Sonoraville at 5:30 p.m.