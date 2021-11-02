Softball honors for Region 6-AAA have been released and the region's three teams from Catoosa and Walker Counties were well-represented, starting with the Region Player of the Year, senior Baileigh Pitts of Ringgold.
Pitts, a Georgia Southern commit and a finalist for the award last year, ended her final season with the Lady Tigers by batting .505 with 10 doubles, three triples and four homeruns to go with 30 runs scored and 32 more driven in.
Joining Pitts on the first team from Ringgold was senior Ava Raby, junior Riley Heard and sophomore Zoey DeFoor.
Region runner-up LaFayette had three first team members in junior Haynie Jane Gilstrap and freshmen Olivia Free and Olivia Acuff, while LFO sophomore Heidi Johnson was the lone first team selection from the Lady Warriors.
Second team picks included senior Taylor Layne, junior Maddy Bacon and sophomore Riley Burdette of Ringgold, seniors Summer Burkett and Abby Sansing, along with sophomore Jaselyn Couch of LaFayette, and sophomore Carlee Wilson of LFO.
Among those named to the honorable mention list were junior Ava Brown, sophomore Suki Williams and freshman Raven Yancy (LaFayette), and junior Julie Shore (LFO).
The region also acknowledged an All-Academic Team for those in 10th-12th grade with a 3.0 grade point average or higher.
Making that team from Ringgold was DeFoor, Bacon, Burdette, Addi Broome and Maddy Lee - all of whom have a 4.0 GPA - Sansing, Burkett, Gilstrap, Brown, Williams, Couch, Skylar Eaton, Ashlynn Melvin, Macy Martin, Kayli Ballard, Haven Yancy and Rylee Gamlen (LaFayette), and Johnson, Wilson, Shore, Macy McGrew, Breonne Newbille, Britni Newbille, Kloe Osborne, Lexi Downey, Tatyanna Long (LFO).
Region 7-AAAA also announced its postseason softball awards.
Heritage saw seniors Madeline Stone, Riley Kokinda and Zoe Wright, along with freshman Addie Edwards, named to the first team, along with Ridgeland senior Cordasia Watkins.
Second team selections included sophomore Kelsey Anderson and freshman Macie Collins of Heritage, and senior Jenna Morgan and freshman Emma Fowler of Ridgeland.
Making the honorable mention list were juniors Lexi Duckett and Jessica Gibson, sophomore Harper Carstens and freshman Jenna Ryans (Heritage), and seniors Makayla Cope and Carlin Scott and sophomore Shayla Rosson (Ridgeland).
Karley Fuller of Central-Carroll was the Region Pitcher of the Year, while Cedartown's Marycille Brumby was the Region Player of the Year.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.