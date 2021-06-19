The annual Georgia versus Tennessee high school soccer all-star games are set for CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge, Tennessee this Sunday, June 20. The event will feature two matches, one between the girls all-stars of Tennessee and Georgia and the second being between the boys. The tradition of the Tennessee Georgia All Star match was started by the late Stump Martin over 15 years ago.
The teams will all be composed of the 20 best players from the metro-Chattanooga area against the 20 best players from the north Georgia area. The players in each team are nominated and selected by the high school coaches in the TSSAA and GHSA based on their performances in high school soccer this past season.
The rosters for both states will look familiar to those acquainted with the Chattanooga and Dalton Red Wolves Academies with 20 of the 40 boys' all-stars coming from the academies.
A new element introduced to this year’s matches will be the Ultimate XI, which will entail an expert committee selecting both a boys' and girls' top 11 from the matches. The Ultimate XI will then be recognized at the Chattanooga Red Wolves match versus North Carolina FC later that night.
The girls will play at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by the boys who kick off at 4. Each ticket for the all-star games will also grant you admission to the professional match later that night between the Chattanooga Red Wolves first team and North Carolina FC at 7 p.m.
Among those listed on the girls' roster are Sydnee Brown (LFO), Allison Craft (Heritage) and Riley McBee (Ridgeland).
A total of 16 players on the girls' roster played in the GHSA state playoffs this past spring, including Final Four participants Model (Class AA), Heritage (Class AAAA) and Northwest Whitfield (Class AAAA) and Class AAA state champion Westminster.
The Georgia boys' roster includes 19 players that made the playoffs this spring, 15 of which won state championships with Coahulla Creek (Class AAA), Southeast Whitfield (Class AAAA) or Dalton (Class AAAAAA).
The Georgia girls will be coached by Shannon Coley (Coahulla Creek), Scott Akemon (Model) and David Eddins (Rome Arsenal), while Hector Holguin (Southeast Whitfield) will coach the Georgia boys.
---------------------------------------------
Georgia Girls' Roster
Kendyl Anderson - Cartersville
Devondria Johnson - Cartersville
Athen Critides - Christian Heritage
Ashley Madrano - Coosa
Jayden Boswell - Darlington Academy
Ana Arvidson - Fannin County
Arely Garcia - Gordon Central
Allison Craft - Heritage
Sydnee Brown - LFO
Lauren Akemon - Model
Ashley Cabrera - Northwest Whitfield
Jailyne Martinez - Northwest Whitfield
Riley McBee - Ridgeland
Janet Hartman - Rome
Mae Pierce - Rome
Maggie Eddins - Unity Christian
Emma McGahan - Westminster
Megan Propp - Westminster
---------------------------------------------
Georgia Boys' Roster
Brandon Duran - Calhoun
Manny Arredono - Coahulla Creek
Ronaldo Medina - Coahulla Creek
Jamie Mendiola - Coahulla Creek
Ivan Ceja - Dalton
Nestor Mendez - Dalton
Anthony Palacios - Dalton
Filemon Quintaro - Dalton
Damian Rodriguez - Dalton
Charlie Garcia - Gordon Central
Fabian Lara - Northwest Whitfield
Fabian Navarro - Northwest Whitfield
Yahir Zapata - Northwest Whitfield
Lupe Beltran - Southeast Whitfield
Joel Fraire - Southeast Whitfield
Salvador Garcia - Southeast Whitfield
Carlos Gloria - Southeast Whitfield
Julian Hernandez - Southeast Whitfield
Daniel Orellana - Southeast Whitfield
Eddie Rodriguez - Southeast Whitfield