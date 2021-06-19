The annual Georgia versus Tennessee high school soccer all-star games are set for CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge, Tennessee this Sunday, June 20. The event will feature two matches, one between the girls all-stars of Tennessee and Georgia and the second being between the boys. The tradition of the Tennessee Georgia All Star match was started by the late Stump Martin over 15 years ago.

The teams will all be composed of the 20 best players from the metro-Chattanooga area against the 20 best players from the north Georgia area. The players in each team are nominated and selected by the high school coaches in the TSSAA and GHSA based on their performances in high school soccer this past season.

The rosters for both states will look familiar to those acquainted with the Chattanooga and Dalton Red Wolves Academies with 20 of the 40 boys' all-stars coming from the academies.

A new element introduced to this year’s matches will be the Ultimate XI, which will entail an expert committee selecting both a boys' and girls' top 11 from the matches. The Ultimate XI will then be recognized at the Chattanooga Red Wolves match versus North Carolina FC later that night.

The girls will play at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by the boys who kick off at 4. Each ticket for the all-star games will also grant you admission to the professional match later that night between the Chattanooga Red Wolves first team and North Carolina FC at 7 p.m.

Among those listed on the girls' roster are Sydnee Brown (LFO), Allison Craft (Heritage) and Riley McBee (Ridgeland).

A total of 16 players on the girls' roster played in the GHSA state playoffs this past spring, including Final Four participants Model (Class AA), Heritage (Class AAAA) and Northwest Whitfield (Class AAAA) and Class AAA state champion Westminster.

The Georgia boys' roster includes 19 players that made the playoffs this spring, 15 of which won state championships with Coahulla Creek (Class AAA), Southeast Whitfield (Class AAAA) or Dalton (Class AAAAAA).

The Georgia girls will be coached by Shannon Coley (Coahulla Creek), Scott Akemon (Model) and David Eddins (Rome Arsenal), while Hector Holguin (Southeast Whitfield) will coach the Georgia boys.

---------------------------------------------

Georgia Girls' Roster

Kendyl Anderson - Cartersville

Devondria Johnson - Cartersville

Athen Critides - Christian Heritage

Ashley Madrano - Coosa

Jayden Boswell - Darlington Academy

Ana Arvidson - Fannin County

Arely Garcia - Gordon Central

Allison Craft - Heritage

Sydnee Brown - LFO

Lauren Akemon - Model

Ashley Cabrera - Northwest Whitfield

Jailyne Martinez - Northwest Whitfield

Riley McBee - Ridgeland

Janet Hartman - Rome

Mae Pierce - Rome

Maggie Eddins - Unity Christian

Emma McGahan - Westminster

Megan Propp - Westminster

---------------------------------------------

Georgia Boys' Roster

Brandon Duran - Calhoun

Manny Arredono - Coahulla Creek

Ronaldo Medina - Coahulla Creek

Jamie Mendiola - Coahulla Creek

Ivan Ceja - Dalton

Nestor Mendez - Dalton

Anthony Palacios - Dalton

Filemon Quintaro - Dalton

Damian Rodriguez - Dalton

Charlie Garcia - Gordon Central

Fabian Lara - Northwest Whitfield

Fabian Navarro - Northwest Whitfield

Yahir Zapata - Northwest Whitfield

Lupe Beltran - Southeast Whitfield

Joel Fraire - Southeast Whitfield

Salvador Garcia - Southeast Whitfield

Carlos Gloria - Southeast Whitfield

Julian Hernandez - Southeast Whitfield

Daniel Orellana - Southeast Whitfield

Eddie Rodriguez - Southeast Whitfield

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you