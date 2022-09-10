SOCCER: Staven, Oakwood boot Bible Baptist By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 10, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oakwood Christian Eagles got a career night from junior midfielder Isaiah Staven in their 8-1 home victory over Bible Baptist on Friday.Staven, who had just one goal in the Eagles' first four matches found the back of the net six times in the victory.Hunter Hickman scored twice to give him 12 on the season and Colt Harmon made four saves to keep OCA's winning streak intact.Oakwood Christian (5-0) will play at Covenant Christian on Tuesday before a home clash with Old Suwanee on Friday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians University system waiving standardized test scores for admission to most campuses Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 Local cyclist charged with battery in Chickamauga Battlefield Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Saturday's state football: Tyler's big run carries Western Michigan past Ball State 13 min ago Michigan State backfield, defense flex their muscle in stress-free rout of Akron 13 min ago Live updates: Isaiah Gash adds a TD run, increasing Michigan's lead to 56-10 over Hawaii 13 min ago Loons fall 1-0 to Portland, shut out for third consecutive game 14 min ago 'Cam was the man': Broadneck football quarterback Camrin Catterton sparks Bruins in 35-0 win over of South River 20 min ago