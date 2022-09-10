Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles got a career night from junior midfielder Isaiah Staven in their 8-1 home victory over Bible Baptist on Friday.

Staven, who had just one goal in the Eagles' first four matches found the back of the net six times in the victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

