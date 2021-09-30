The Oakwood Christian Eagles dropped to 4-2-1 on the season after a 6-4 home loss to Killian Hill in their most recent match (Sept. 24).
Despite having a few players unavailable for the game, the Eagles were able to generate some offense, but were not able to get the victory.
The two teams exchanged goals in the first half as the visitors took a 4-3 lead at the break, but the shots all but stopped going in for OCA in the second half. The Cougars were able to outscore the hosts 3-1 in the second half, despite the best efforts of the Eagles' defense.
Hunter Hickman scored twice for OCA, while Garrett Dempsey and Ryan Phillips found the net. Phillips' goal was his first as a high school player.
Oakwood's next time on the pitch will be Senior Night at home on Oct. 12 against Covenant Christian at 4 p.m. The GCAA state tournament begins after that with the Eagles set to travel to Hampton for the semifinals on Oct. 15.