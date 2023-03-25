The Ridgeland soccer teams honored their senior players on Friday night, but visiting Bremen put a damper on the festivities by sweeping both matches.

The Ridgeland girls dropped a 10-0 decision, while the Ridgeland boys were beaten, 9-0.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In