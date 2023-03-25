The Ridgeland soccer teams honored their senior players on Friday night, but visiting Bremen put a damper on the festivities by sweeping both matches.
The Ridgeland girls dropped a 10-0 decision, while the Ridgeland boys were beaten, 9-0.
The Panthers had four shots on goal and Luke Wilhelm came up with nine saves. Seniors Peyton Zimmerman, Pedro Morales and Ever Carvajal were named as standouts by head coach Matthew Newsome.
LFO FALLS TO ADAIRSVILLE
The Warriors and Lady Warriors also suffered a sweep at the hands of the Bartow County Tigers and Lady Tigers. The LFO girls lost 2-1, while the LFO boys were beaten by a 5-4 count.
Both the Ridgeland and LFO boys will miss the postseason, but Friday's results have left an interesting scenario on the girls' side for the fourth and final spot out of Region 6-AAA.
LFO, Ridgeland and Ringgold all finished region play with a 2-4 record and all three are 1-1 against the other two, meaning a tiebreaker will determine who gets the No. 4 seed for the state tournament.
LFO defeated Ringgold, 3-2, but dropped a 2-1 decision to Ridgeland. The Lady Panthers were also beaten by Ringgold, 1-0.
The tiebreaker was unknown as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.