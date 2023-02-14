The Ringgold Tigers opened their 2023 campaign on Tuesday with a 4-0 road win at Ridgeland. The match did not count in the Region 6-AAA standings.
Trent Baldwin struck for a pair of goal for the Tigers (1-0), while Jacob Garnica and Ajack Dau each found the net once. Garnica assisted on two of the goals with Isaac Talley and Gage Keener getting credit for one assist apiece.
Jacob Leon made six saves for Ringgold, while Caden Bewley stopped two shots during his time in goal.
Sophomore Isaac Shaw made five saves for the Panthers (0-3-1), while midfielder Luke Wilhelm and defender Luke Morehouse were praised for their efforts.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 1, RIDGELAND 1
The opening match of the night saw the two teams fight to an 80-minute draw.
Ridgeland (0-2-2) began the scoring in the 21st minute as CeCe Davenport found the net off an assist by Ragan Wimpee.
However, five minutes into the second half, Alayna Custer scored on a direct kick from the edge of the penalty area to knot the score for the Lady Tigers (0-0-1). Ringgold keeper Scottie Parton and Ridgeland keeper Nicole Gutierrez (five saves) prevented any further goals.
The Lady Panthers also had shots on goal from Davenport, Wimpee, BreeAnna Ledford and Maria Ronda.
Ridgeland's boys will host Christian Heritage tonight at 7 p.m. and both Ridgeland squads will be in action at home Thursday versus LFO. Meanwhile, Ringgold will host Gilmer in a doubleheader on Thursday.
BREMEN GIRLS 9, LAFAYETTE 0
The Lady Ramblers opened Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday with a loss to the Lady Blue Devils in Carroll County.
Keeper Laney Rayburn had 15 saves for LaFayette (0-3-1, 0-1).
Results of the boys' match had not been reported as of press time.
LaFayette will welcome in Heritage on Thursday for two more varsity matches.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.