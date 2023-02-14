The Ringgold Tigers opened their 2023 campaign on Tuesday with a 4-0 road win at Ridgeland. The match did not count in the Region 6-AAA standings.

Trent Baldwin struck for a pair of goal for the Tigers (1-0), while Jacob Garnica and Ajack Dau each found the net once. Garnica assisted on two of the goals with Isaac Talley and Gage Keener getting credit for one assist apiece.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

