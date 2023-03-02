The Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers posted Region 6-AAA victories at home against Ridgeland on Tuesday night.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 1, RIDGELAND 0
The lone goal of the match came off of a second-half corner kick from Alayna Custer that Brooke Baldwin was able to redirect into the net.
Scottie Parton picked up the shutout in goal for Ringgold.
Ridgeland, who remains short-handed due to recent injuries, especially on the defensive side of the ball, took 12 shots. Maria Ronda had six on goal. CeCe Davenport took three shots, two on target, while Ragan Wimpee (one shot on goal) and Ivey Stargel (one shot not on goal) got on the list for the Black-and-White.
Nicole Guitierrez made nine saves for the Lady Panthers.
RINGGOLD BOYS 4, RIDGELAND 0
Joseph Garnica had a hat trick, while the Tigers picked up a single goal from Trent Baldwin in the win. Rhuanny Gomez had three assists and Anakin Cummings assisted on one.
Jacob Leon had four saves for Ringgold, while Caden Bewley saved two shots.
Isaac Shaw made 11 saves for Ridgeland, while the Panthers took five shots on goal. Bryan Ojeda, Branson Dean and Alex Cronnon were named as standouts for Ridgeland.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 3, SONORAVILLE 3
On Thursday, the Lady Tigers got goals from three different players in a non-region home victory.
Liana Talley scored off an assist from Custer. Custer added a goal from near the top of the 18-yard box, while Aleia Harris put home the third goal after following up on a direct kick by Custer that hit the crossbar.
Two of the goals for the Lady Phoenix came on penalty kicks.
Ringgold is now 2-1-2 overall and 1-0 in 6-AAA.
RINGGOLD BOYS 4, SONORAVILLE 1
The second match of the night saw Baldwin find the net twice as the Tigers improved to 4-1 on the season overall.
Garnica had one goal and a pair of assists. Conner Friddell scored once and assisted on another goal, while Gage Keener also had an assist. Leon made seven saves for the Blue-and-White.
COAHULLA CREEK GIRLS 1, RIDGELAND 1
The Lady Panthers put up an extremely inspired effort against the No. 6 state-ranked Lady Colts on Thursday, but ended up dropping the 6-AAA home match after a penalty kick shootout.
Things went to a shootout following a tie in regulation. However, Coahulla Creek would claim the shootout, 4-2.
The lone goal in regulation for Ridgeland came off the foot of Davenport, assisted by Ronda.
Ridgeland is now 1-5-2 overall and 1-2 in region play.
COAHULLA CREEK BOYS 10, RIDGELAND 0
The Panthers battled the No. 4-ranked Colts to a 0-0 tie for the first 30 minutes, but the 2021 Class AAA state champs poured it on over the next 43 minutes to invoke the mercy rule with seven minutes left in the match.
Luke Wilhelm made 15 saves for Ridgeland (0-8-1, 0-3), who took four shots on goal as a team.
Defenders Peyton Zimmerman and Alex Cronnon were named as standouts.
LFO GIRLS 3, LAFAYETTE 1
Anesa Merdzo posted a hat trick and the Lady Warriors scored their first win and first region win at home this past Tuesday.
Kaylee Mizell and Katelyn Bowman assists on goals for LFO (1-3, 1-1).
Shelby Madden had the only goal for the Lady Ramblers (0-5-1, 0-3). Channing Johnson had two shots on goal and Addison Sanders added one, while Laney Rayburn stopped 13 shots in net.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 3, LFO 2
The Ramblers improved to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the region with the road win.
All three goals came in the first half. Kade Ballew blasted home a penalty kick and later added a tally on a free kick, while Levi Ledford booted the eventual game-winner.
LaFayette had 14 shots on goal, eight in the first half, while keeper Jude Godfrey had seven saves.
Ethan Smith and Marco Angel scored for the Warriors, who trailed 3-1 at halftime. Clay Albright finished with nine saves for LFO (1-4, 1-1).
HERITAGE GIRLS 10, WOODLAND 0
The No. 6-ranked Lady Generals (Class AAAA) dominated the Class AAAAA Wildcats at home on Tuesday. Heritage is now 6-0-2 on the season.
Individual scoring had not been reported as of press time.
HERITAGE BOYS 1, WOODLAND 1
The Generals are now 4-1-2 on the season after a tie in the nightcap. Tristan Simmons scored with a header off a corner kick to account for the only goal for the Navy-and-Red.
LFO was scheduled to play at Bremen on Friday, while the Heritage girls were slated to play at Allatoona. However, the status of those matches were unknown as of press time due to Catoosa County schools being closed on Friday due to possible severe weather.
Ridgeland's teams are slated to host Adairsville on Monday as region play continues. Ringgold will welcome in LaFayette on Tuesday for 6-AAA matches.