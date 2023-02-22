Sports editor
The Ringgold boys improved to 2-0 on Tuesday with their second 4-0 victory of the season, this time at home against Dade County.
Trent Baldwin knocked home a pair of goals. Conner Friddell had a solo goal and assisted on two more. Rhyanny Gomez also tallied a goal, while Jacob Garnica picked up an assist.
Jacob Leon made three saves for the Tigers, while Caden Bewley had one save during his time in net.
The Lady Tigers were not as fortunate as they dropped a 3-0 decision to fall to 0-1-1 on the season.
Both Ringgold teams will head to Cass on Friday for their final tune-ups before the start of the Region 6-AAA slate.
The shorthanded Lady Generals went on the road and stood toe-to-toe with the Class 6A Knights. Zoie St. John had the lone goal for Heritage (5-0-1) with Emily Holcomb giving a solid effort in goal.
Heritage had just 12 players in uniform due to injuries.
The Lady Generals will welcome in Kennesaw Mountain for a non-region match on Friday.
The Generals were also on the road Tuesday night and returned home with a 3-1-2 overall mark after a tie with Bulldogs.
Tipton Smartt assisted on a Tristan Simmons goal, while Cruz Jackson connected on a penalty kick.
Heritage's boys will host Model on Thursday.
The Panthers had 11 shots on goal, but could not get one to go in as they dropped a road match to the Lions.
Luke Wilhelm had a dozen saves for Ridgeland (0-6-1). Midfielders Bryan Ojeda and Ever Carvajal were named as standouts, along with defender Seth Broadous.
The Lady Panthers did not play on Tuesday.
Both Ridgeland teams will be in action at Dade County on Thursday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
