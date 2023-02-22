The Ringgold boys improved to 2-0 on Tuesday with their second 4-0 victory of the season, this time at home against Dade County.

Trent Baldwin knocked home a pair of goals. Conner Friddell had a solo goal and assisted on two more. Rhyanny Gomez also tallied a goal, while Jacob Garnica picked up an assist.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

