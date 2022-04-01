The Ridgeland Lady Panthers got goals from Ragan Wimpee in the 4th and 61st minutes and used seven saves by Hannah Card to post a 2-0 road win over Central-Carroll on Thursday.

Maria Ronda assisted on the first goal of the game.

It was the first Region 7-AAAA victory of the year for the Black-and-White in what was their last game of the 2022 season.

The Lady Panthers ended the year at 8-7-1 overall.

Results of the boys' match had not been reported as of press time.

In other action from Thursday:

The LFO Lady Warriors closed out the regular season 8-6 after a 2-1 victory at Gilmer. All three goals were tallied in the opening 40 minutes.

Individual scoring had not been provided and no results from the boys' match had been reported as of press time.

The Heritage boys ended its season 4-9-2 overall with a 2-1 home win over East Ridge (Tenn.) on Thursday.

Preston McPheters scored his 11th goal of the year, while Williams Cortes knocked home his fifth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

