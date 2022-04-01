SOCCER ROUNDUP: Ridgeland, LFO girls, Heritage boys record wins By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Apr 1, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ridgeland Lady Panthers got goals from Ragan Wimpee in the 4th and 61st minutes and used seven saves by Hannah Card to post a 2-0 road win over Central-Carroll on Thursday.Maria Ronda assisted on the first goal of the game.It was the first Region 7-AAAA victory of the year for the Black-and-White in what was their last game of the 2022 season.The Lady Panthers ended the year at 8-7-1 overall.Results of the boys' match had not been reported as of press time.In other action from Thursday:The LFO Lady Warriors closed out the regular season 8-6 after a 2-1 victory at Gilmer. All three goals were tallied in the opening 40 minutes.Individual scoring had not been provided and no results from the boys' match had been reported as of press time.The Heritage boys ended its season 4-9-2 overall with a 2-1 home win over East Ridge (Tenn.) on Thursday.Preston McPheters scored his 11th goal of the year, while Williams Cortes knocked home his fifth. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Three Rossville residents arrested on drug charges New Catoosa County school superintendent sworn in Jury convicts Catoosa County man of rape Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, March 28, 2022 Man killed in road rage incident in Chickamauga Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Seahawks will face their ex-cornerstones in 2022: Bobby Wagner is signing with the Rams 1 hr ago Zucker injured in first game at X since 2020 trade to Penguins 1 hr ago Overjoyed Osaka books Miami Open final date with Swiatek 1 hr ago Donors pledge more than $2.44 billion at Afghanistan conference 1 hr ago Torrey Pines takes a close one from Rancho Bernardo 1 hr ago