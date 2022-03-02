The second-ranked Southeast Whitfield Lady Raiders led 3-0 at halftime on Tuesday, but knocked home five goals in the second half to shut out ninth-ranked Ridgeland, 8-0, in a Region 7-AAAA between top 10 teams.
Hannah Card made 11 saves for Ridgeland, who fell to 5-3-1 overall and 0-1 in region play.
The Lady Panthers will look to regroup on Thursday when they travel to Coahulla Creek for a 5 p.m. match.
Results of the boys' match had not been reported as of press time.
HERITAGE GIRLS 6, WOODLAND 0
Another top 10 state-ranked team from Region 7-AAAA stayed unbeaten and unscored upon after posting a shutout in Cartersville Tuesday night.
Zoie St. John scored her sixth goal of the year for the Lady Generals (5-0). Bailey Needham netted her fifth. Mady Terry and Molly Cason both knocked home their fourth goals of the year. Carol Anne Giannamore scored for the second time this season and the Lady Wildcats added the dreaded "own goal".
Results of the boys' match had not been reported as of press time.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 2, LFO 0
The Ramblers moved to 3-2-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 6-AAA play with a home victory on Tuesday.
Daniel Lopez had a first-half goal for the Ramblers and Hayden Rainwater scored on a penalty kick after Kade Ballew was taken down in the box. A red card shown to LFO forced the Warriors to play down a man for the remainder of the match.
Another region showdown awaits LaFayette on Thursday with a road trip to Sonoraville, while LFO is slated to host North Murray that same night.
Results of the girls' match had not been reported as of press time.
