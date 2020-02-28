The Ridgeland Panthers moved to 5-0-1 on the season with a 5-2 home win over Christian Heritage on Thursday. Individual scoring had not been reported as of press time.
Christian Heritage girls 3, Ridgeland 2
The opener saw the Lady Panthers suffered their first setback of the season.
KatieAnn Thompson scored off an assist from Annastasia Burkhart in the 18th minutes, but the Lady Lions would get a goal on a long shot in the 38th minute that found its way inside the post.
Then, just before the halftime whistle, Christian Heritage was able to score on a free kick as they took a 2-1 lead into intermission.
Each team received a penalty kick in the second half. Angelica Crowe took the shot for Ridgeland in the 60th minute, but Crowe's low, hard strike was stopped by the Christian Heritage keeper. Eight minutes later, the Lady Lions were able to get their shot through to make it 3-1.
The Lady Panthers continued the pressure in the final 12 minutes and were rewarded with an Annabelle Casto goal in the 74th minute. However, tired legs from three games in four days would take its toll as Ridgeland's season-opening unbeaten streak came to an end at five matches.
Riley McBee had two saves in goal, while Crowe, Burkhart and Anna Jenkins had shots on goal for Ridgeland (2-1-3).
Heritage girls 11, Morris Innovative 0
The Heritage Lady Generals were forced to moved their match to Ringgold High School on Wednesday due to unplayable field conditions on their own pitch and they made quick work of Morris Innovative in match that was stopped at halftime.
Brooke Fairchild had four goals for Heritage (2-0-1). Molly Cason finished with a hat trick and one assist. Anna Boley scored twice and collected an assist. McKenna Bialecke and Ansley Peeler both had a goal and an assist, while Allison Craft also recorded one assist.
In boys' action, Heritage had to settle for back-to-back ties on Wednesday and Thursday and is now 0-0-3 on the season.
The Generals played Morris Innovative to a 2-2 tie before a 1-1 tie with Trion a night later. Individual scoring had not been reported as of press time.
Ringgold swept at home
The Ringgold girls got goals from Joanna Medlin and Taylor Layne on Thursday, but fell to 0-1-1 with a 3-2 loss to Coahulla Creek in their home debut.
The Tigers also lost to the Colts in the nightcap by a score of 8-0 as they dropped to 0-1-1 on the season.