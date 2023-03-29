The Ringgold Tigers finished up in a 1-1 tie with visiting Cartersville on Tuesday.

Connor Niswonger scored the only goal for the Blue-and-White, who had 14 shots on goal. Jacob Leon made 14 saves in net for the Tigers.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In