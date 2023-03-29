The Ringgold Tigers finished up in a 1-1 tie with visiting Cartersville on Tuesday.
Connor Niswonger scored the only goal for the Blue-and-White, who had 14 shots on goal. Jacob Leon made 14 saves in net for the Tigers.
In the girls' contest, Alayna Custer scored on a direct kick, but it would not be enough as the Lady Tigers fell to the Lady Canes, 3-1.
Scottie Parton had 15 saves in goal for Ringgold.
The Warriors and the Lady Warriors played non-region games in Polk County Tuesday night, but neither were able to find the back of the net.
The Lady Warriors dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker, while the Warriors were beaten by the Class AAAA Bulldogs, 7-0.
Head coach Scott Farley said the fatigue of his team's fourth match in the last six days finally caught up with them late in the first half. Clay Albright finished with 12 saves for LFO.
Both schools will be in action on Thursday. Ringgold will travel a few miles down the road to take on Heritage, while LFO will be at home to face Gilmer. It will be the regular season finale for both schools.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers traveled to Gordon County on Tuesday and dropped a pair of matches against the Phoenix.
Maria Ronda had the only goal for the Lady Panthers in a 3-1 loss, while the Panthers fell by a count of 8-2.
Senior Pedro Morales scored his third goal of the year for the Ridgeland boys, while sophomore Christian Pichardo had his first career goal. Isaac Shaw made 11 saves, while freshman Angel Marcos made one stop. He played the final 10 minutes of match.
It was the final match of the season for the Ridgeland boys, while the Ridgeland girls have added a match against LaFayette tonight in LaFayette at 5:30 p.m.
The Ridgeland girls are also still awaiting official word on the tiebreaker situation in Region 6-AAA. Ridgeland, LFO and Ringgold all finished the region slate with a 2-4 record, meaning a tiebreaker will determine who gets the fourth and final state playoff berth out of the region.
Speaking of the Lady Ramblers, they played their final road match of the season on Monday night and were beaten, 3-0, at Darlington.
Laney Rayburn made 12 saves in net for LaFayette, while Shelby Madden made a brief appearance in goal after Rayburn suffered an issue with a contact lens and came up with her first career save.
The LaFayette boys will also play tonight at 8 p.m. against Heritage.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
