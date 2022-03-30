The No. 6-ranked Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins scored once in the first half and added a brace with just over five minutes remaining to beat No. 4 Heritage, 2-0, Tuesday night in Boynton. The loss was the first of the season for the Lady Generals (11-1, 5-1).
A Heritage win would have given the Navy-and-Red the Region 7-AAAA title. Instead, Northwest (11-3, 5-0) will have a chance to claim the region crown on Friday if they defeat No. 5 Southeast (13-1-2, 4-1).
The Lady Generals will earn the No. 2 seed and at least one home playoff match in the Class AAAA state tournament should Northwest win. However, if Southeast wins, there would be a three-way for the top spot and tiebreakers will be needed to determine the order of the top three seeds.
In the nightcap, 10 different Bruins found the net in a 10-0 victory over the Generals, who dropped to 3-9-2 overall and 2-4 in 7-AAAA. The loss means that Heritage will finish fifth in the region and will miss the postseason.
The Generals will close out the regular season with a home match against East Ridge on Thursday, while the Lady Generals will tune up for the playoffs with a home game against Dalton (11-3-1) on Friday.
RINGGOLD WINS TWICE IN CHATSWORTH
The Lady Tigers picked up an enormous win over Murray County on Tuesday night to bolster their chances of playing at home in the first round of the Class AAA state tournament.
Tuesday's clash in Chatsworth ended 0-0 after regulation and overtime, sending the game to a penalty kick shootout.
The Lady Indians missed their first attempt in the shootout, as did the Lady Tigers. However, Ringgold keeper Scottie Parton turned away the next two attempts, while Kylee Culpepper and Lianna Talley both dented the back of the net. Needing a successful shot to continue the shootout, Parton stoned Murray County for a third consecutive time to clinch the victory.
Ringgold (6-5-1 overall) moved to 5-2 overall in Region 6-AAA play and pulled into a tie with both Coahulla Creek and North Murray for second place. However, the Lady Tigers own the head-to-head tiebreakers over the Lady Colts and the Lady Mountaineers due to victories earlier this month.
Now, if the Lady Tigers can win at Sonoraville (3-11, 1-6) on Thursday, they would earn the No. 2 seed from the region and at least a first-round match at home when the playoffs begin in two weeks.
The Tigers also went to a shootout against the Indians after two overtime periods ended with the score still tied, 1-1. Jacob Garnica scored in the first half for Ringgold off an assist from Issac Talley.
Ringgold won the shootout, 5-3, thanks to PK's by Garnica, Alex Palmer, Gage Keener, Easton Wade and Landon Eaker. Jacob Leon had nine saves for the Tigers, while Ben Perez made one save during his time in net.
The Tigers improved to 5-6 overall and 3-4 in region play.
North Murray currently leads the race for the boys' region title at 6-0 with two matches left - at Rockmart on Friday and home against Murray County on April 8. A win in either match will give the Mountaineers the region crown.
Coahulla Creek (6-1 in region) can win 6-AAA if they beat Murray County (4-2) on Thursday and North Murray loses both its final two matches, while Murray County could finish second by beating Coahulla Creek and North Murray in its final two matches.
A home victory by Sonoraville (4-3) over Ringgold on Thursday would lock up a playoff berth for the Phoenix and shut the door on LaFayette, LFO and Ringgold's playoff hopes. The Ramblers and Warriors are both 4-4 in region play and both own head-to-head tiebreakers against the Tigers, while LaFayette has the head-to-head tiebreaker against LFO.
However, LaFayette lost to Sonoraville earlier this season, while LFO beat the Phoenix, meaning tiebreakers could come into play should the Tigers knock off Sonoraville on Thursday.
LFO played non-region matches at home on Tuesday and lost twice against Class AAAA Cedartown. The Lady Warriors, who have already clinched the region crown, fell 2-1, while the Warriors were beaten, 4-1.
No further information on those matches had been reported as of press time.
Ridgeland also played at Pickens on Tuesday. The Panthers dropped to 2-10-2 overall and 0-5 in Region 7-AAAA with a 9-0 loss, while nothing on the girls' match had been reported as of press time.
Ridgeland will close out the season on the road at Central-Carroll on Thursday with a pair of region matches.