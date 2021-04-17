The LFO Lady Warriors, still smarting from a 1-0 loss at North Murray on Thursday night, refocused on Friday and will take some huge momentum into the Class 3A state tournament after beating Adairsville, 2-0.
It marked the first and only Region 6-AAA loss for the Lady Tigers this season and it was just their second loss overall in 2021.
Individual scoring for the Lady Warriors had not been provided as of press time.
LFO will be the No. 3 seed from the region and will open the postseason in Flowery Branch against Cherokee Bluff, the No. 2 seed from Region 7. The kickoff is set for Thursday, April 22, at 5:30 p.m.
LFO boys 7, Adairsville 1
The Warriors ended its season on a high note, rebounding from Thursday's loss to North Murray by hammering the Tigers behind a hat trick and one assist from Bryson Sullivan.
Raul Castaneda had a goal and an assist. Stiven Galacia, Enis Keserovic and Heber Sosa-Trejo had one goal apiece, while Antonio Barazarte-Navarrete recorded an assist.
Unfortunately, it also marked the final match for LFO this season as they would lose out on the goals-against tiebreaker after finishing 6-AAA play at 5-3, along with Ringgold and Murray County.
The Indians would ultimately get the No. 4 seed for the state tournament by virtue of their head-to-head win against the Tigers.
LaFayette boys 0, Trion 0
The Ramblers closed out the regular season with a scoreless tie at home against the Bulldogs on Friday.
LaFayette (7-4-1, 6-2) will be the No. 3 seed for the Class 3A playoffs will play its first-round match at Cherokee Bluff next week. The date and start time for the match has yet to be announced.
Results of the girls' match from Friday had not been reported as of press time. It was the final match of the 2021 season for the Lady Ramblers, who did not qualify for the state playoffs.
More first-round matchups set
The dates and times for two other first-round girls' state tournament matchups featuring local teams have been announced.
Heritage will begin play in the Class 4A state tournament at home on Thursday. The second-seeded Lady Generals will take on third-seeded Arabia Mountain out of Region 6 with first kick at 5:30 p.m. at Jeff Sims Field.
Meanwhile, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers, the No. 4 seed from Region 7, will travel to Atlanta to take on traditional state powerhouse Marist, the champion of Region 6, in their Class 4A opener Thursday at 4 p.m. It will mark Ridgeland's first appearance in the state playoffs since 1998.
Ringgold is also set to host White County in the girls' Class 3A state tournament opener next week, but the date and time for the match has yet to be announced.