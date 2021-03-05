The Heritage Lady Generals got two goals from Cadence Greven in a 6-0 home win over Ridgeland on Thursday.
Emma Tennyson and Brooke Fairchild each had a goal and an assist. Bailey Needham and Lily Langston also found the back of the net once, while additional assists were recorded by Mady Raye Terry, Carol Anne Giannamore and Lila Langston.
Heritage improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 7-AAAA, while the Lady Panthers dropped to 2-3-1 overall and 1-2 in region play.
Ridgeland, missing a pair of starters on defense, got 27 saves from keeper Riley McBee.
Heritage boys 3, Ridgeland 0
The Generals (1-2, 1-1) led 1-0 at halftime before going on to their first victory of the season. Gauge Sartin, Joseph Smith and William Cortez all had goals for Heritage.
Ridgeland is now 1-4-1 on the year and 0-3 in 7-AAAA.
Ringgold girls 2, Coahulla Creek 1
The Lady Tigers also remained unbeaten on the young season with a one-goal road win on Thursday in a Region 6-AAA match.
Joanna Medlin scored for Ringgold (2-0, 2-0), while Riley Poe found the net off an assist from Liana Talley.
Coahulla Creek boys 10, Ringgold 0
The Tigers saw their record evened up at 1-1 overall and 1-1 in 6-AAA with a loss in the nightcap.