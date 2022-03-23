The No. 6-ranked Heritage Lady Generals continued their winning ways on Tuesday with a 5-0 road victory at Cedartown.
Molly Cason had two goals for the Navy-and-Red, while Carol Anne Giannamore, Bailey Needham and Zoie St. John each found the net once.
Heritage is now 10-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7-AAAA.
In the boys' contest, Will Cortes knocked home two goals, but the Generals fell to the Bulldogs, 3-2, in overtime.
Heritage dropped to 2-8-2 overall and 1-2 in region play with the setback.
Both the Generals and the Lady Generals will continue region play Thursday at Ridgeland.
NORTHWEST SWEEPS RIDGELAND
The No. 5-ranked Lady Bruins posted a 10-0 home victory over Ridgeland on Tuesday night, dropping the Lady Panthers to 7-5-1 overall and 0-3 in Region 7-AAAA play.
Hannah Card had 14 saves for Ridgeland.
The Northwest boys also claimed a 10-0 win as the Panthers fell to 2-8-2 overall and 0-3 in the region.
Both Ridgeland teams are scheduled play at home on Thursday against Heritage for Senior Night.
RINGGOLD BOYS EDGED BY CASS
The Tigers lost a 4-2 decision to the Class 5A Colonels in Catoosa County. Alex Palmer had an unassisted goal and Trent Baldwin found the back of the net off an assist by Gage Keener. Ben Perez stopped 13 shots for the Tigers (3-5).
Results of the Lady Tigers' match had not been reported as of press time.
Ringgold will get back to Region 6-AAA play with matches at Rockmart on Friday.
In other matches from Tuesday:
The LFO girls improved to 6-5 overall and 6-1 in 6-AAA with a 6-0 road win at Chatsworth, while the LFO boys dropped to 4-5-1 overall and 3-4 in the region with a 2-0 loss to the Indians.
LaFayette was beaten on the road at North Murray, 2-0 in the girls' match and 3-0 in the boys' match. The Lady Ramblers are now 5-7 overall and 1-6 in region play, while the Ramblers are now 4-5-2 overall and 3-4 in the region.
No further details on these matches had been reported as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.