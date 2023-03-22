The Ringgold High School soccer teams lost Region 6-AAA home matches against Bremen on Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers fell by a 7-0 county against the seventh-ranked Lady Blue Devils, while the Tigers dropped a 6-1 decision to the fourth-ranked Bremen boys.
Jacob Garnica had the lone goal for the Tigers off an assist by Joseph Morrison. Jacob Leon made nine saves and Caden Bewley stopped four shots.
The Ringgold boys (7-3 overall) finished their region slate with a 4-2 record. They could still end up as the No. 2 seed if Bremen were to lose to both LFO and Ridgeland later this week. Otherwise, Ringgold will finish as the No. 3 seed for the state playoffs and open on the road against the No. 2 seed from Region 5.
LaFayette (2-4 in region) and Ridgeland (0-5) have been eliminated from the playoff chase, while LFO (1-3) could sneak in to earn the No. 4 seed if they sweep both Bremen and Adairsville this week.
As for the Lady Tigers (3-5-2 overall), their situation is more complicated.
They are currently in fifth place in 6-AAA at 2-4. Bremen holds the top spot at 4-0 with matches left this week against LFO (Thursday) and Bremen (Friday). They would earn the No. 1 seed by sweeping those matches.
Coahulla Creek is second at 5-1 having already completed its region slate. Adairsville sits at 3-2 with a match against LFO remaining on Friday. LFO (2-2) still has to play Bremen (Thursday) and Adairsville (Friday), while Ridgeland (2-3) will host Bremen on Friday.
The probability exists for Ringgold, LFO and Ridgeland to all finish at 2-4 and tie for fourth place, meaning tiebreakers will have to come into play to determine the final playoff team. LaFayette (0-6) will miss the postseason.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.