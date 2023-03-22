Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold High School soccer teams lost Region 6-AAA home matches against Bremen on Tuesday night.

The Lady Tigers fell by a 7-0 county against the seventh-ranked Lady Blue Devils, while the Tigers dropped a 6-1 decision to the fourth-ranked Bremen boys.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

