Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers evened their record at 3-3 overall and 3-3 in Region 6-AAA with a 4-1 road victory at Adairsville on Tuesday night.

Liam Lehmann, Ayden Rowland, Easton Wade and Jacob Garnica all found the back of the net for the Blue-and-White.

The Lady Tigers, however, suffered their first loss of the season with a 2-0 setback. One of the goals allowed came on a penalty kick.

Ringgold dropped to 4-1 overall and in region play going into Thursday's scheduled region doubleheader at Catoosa County rival LFO.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you