The Ringgold Tigers evened their record at 3-3 overall and 3-3 in Region 6-AAA with a 4-1 road victory at Adairsville on Tuesday night.
Liam Lehmann, Ayden Rowland, Easton Wade and Jacob Garnica all found the back of the net for the Blue-and-White.
The Lady Tigers, however, suffered their first loss of the season with a 2-0 setback. One of the goals allowed came on a penalty kick.
Ringgold dropped to 4-1 overall and in region play going into Thursday's scheduled region doubleheader at Catoosa County rival LFO.