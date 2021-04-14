The Ringgold Lady Tigers had to endure their second consecutive penalty-kick shootout, but earned a very important Region 6-AAA victory at home on Tuesday against the scrappy LaFayette Lady Ramblers.
The game was mostly played between the 18-yard boxes. It nearly ended on a game-winning goal with four seconds left on the clock, but a header attempt by Haley Emous off a corner kick from Alayna Custer just missed its mark.
After 20 scoreless minutes of overtime, the match went to a shootout where Ringgold won 3-1 to move to 9-2 overall. Custer, Kylee Culpepper and Liana Talley scored in the shootout, while Scottie Parton got the victory in goal.
Ringgold finished the region schedule with a 7-1 record and have qualified for the Class AAA state tournament, although their seeding will not be known until all region games are completed later this week.
LaFayette will host Trion in a pair of matches to end the regular season. Those matches had been slated for Wednesday, but moved to Friday due to the weather forecast. The Ramblers will play at 5 p.m., with the Lady Ramblers to play at 7.