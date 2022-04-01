The Queens of the Shootout were at it again on Thursday night.
For the third time in their last four region matches, the Ringgold Lady Tigers picked up a victory in a penalty kick shootout as they took down Sonoraville on the road in the regular season finale.
The first goal of the season for Kassidy Klementisz was all the offense the Lady Tigers could muster in regulation and in overtime, but a solid defensive effort was enough to send Thursday's match to the shootout.
The tie had yet to be broken after each team's first five shooters made attempts and the match would eventually go into the eighth round before Ringgold scored the victory, 5-3, in the shootout.
Hailey Emous, Sophie Reed, Scottie Parton, Chloe Lohmann and Adelyn Tysz had successful penalty kicks for the Lady Tigers, who are now 7-5-1 overall.
More importantly though, the victory lifted Ringgold to 6-2 in Region 6-AAA and locked up the No. 2 seed for the state playoffs. As the No. 2 seed, Ringgold is assured of at least one home playoff match when the postseason gets underway in two weeks.
However, the Ringgold boys will not be joining them in the playoffs as they fell to the Phoenix, 3-1.
Jacob Garnica scored his ninth goal of the year as the Tigers ended the season 5-7 overall and 3-5 in region play.
Sonoraville (5-3 in region) also locked up a playoff spot from 6-AAA with the victory, eliminating Ringgold from contention.
The win also knocked LFO and LaFayette from the playoff chase. The Warriors and Ramblers both finished 4-4 in the region, while Murray County would finish 5-3 with a win over North Murray next Friday. However, even with a loss, the Indians would be 4-4 in 6-AAA and have the head-to-head tiebreaker against both LFO and LaFayette.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.