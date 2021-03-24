The Ringgold Lady Tigers stayed in position to potentially host a first-round state playoff match after a 3-0 over Murray County in Chatsworth on Tuesday.
Joanna Medlin knocked home a pair of goals with Kylee Culpepper and Alayna Custer picking up the assists. The Lady Indians also had an "own goal" off a corner kick by Medlin.
Ringgold is now 5-1 overall and 5-1 in Region 6-AAA.
Murray County took the nightcap, 1-0, dropping the Tigers to 3-4 overall and 3-4 in region play.
Ringgold is scheduled to play at Ridgeland in non-region matches on Thursday.