The Ringgold Lady Tigers scored the first five goals of the evening and moved to 4-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 6-AAA play with a 5-2 home win over Rockmart on Friday.
All five Ringgold goals came in the first half. Joanna Medlin stung the Lady Jackets with a hat trick and one assist. Chloe Lohmann and Riley Poe each scored once, while Alayna Custer picked up two assists.
Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.
Ringgold will play matches at Adairsville on Tuesday before a doubleheader at LFO on Thursday that could decide the girls' region championship.