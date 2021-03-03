Ringgold Tigers

After successful scrimmages against Ridgeland last week, the Ringgold High soccer teams kept the momentum going in their season openers on Tuesday as they pitched a pair of shutouts against visiting Sonoraville.

The Lady Tigers (1-0 overall, 1-0 region) got a hat trick from Joanna Medlin in an 8-0 romp over the Lady Phoenix. Alayna Custer and Riley Poe both had a pair of goals, while Sonoraville knocked in an own goal off of a Ringgold corner kick.

The nightcap saw Ayden Rowland find the back of the net twice in Ringgold's 2-0 win that gave the Tigers (1-0, 1-0) a victory to begin the season.

Ringgold's teams will travel to Coahulla Creek on Thursday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

