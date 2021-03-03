After successful scrimmages against Ridgeland last week, the Ringgold High soccer teams kept the momentum going in their season openers on Tuesday as they pitched a pair of shutouts against visiting Sonoraville.
The Lady Tigers (1-0 overall, 1-0 region) got a hat trick from Joanna Medlin in an 8-0 romp over the Lady Phoenix. Alayna Custer and Riley Poe both had a pair of goals, while Sonoraville knocked in an own goal off of a Ringgold corner kick.
The nightcap saw Ayden Rowland find the back of the net twice in Ringgold's 2-0 win that gave the Tigers (1-0, 1-0) a victory to begin the season.
Ringgold's teams will travel to Coahulla Creek on Thursday.