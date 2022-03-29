The Ringgold Lady Tigers and the LaFayette Ramblers picked up important Region 6-AAA victories on Monday as the two school split a varsity doubleheader in south Walker County.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 2, LAFAYETTE 0
Both of the Lady Tigers goals came off corner kicks.
The first was a corner kick from Lianna Talley that found the foot of Alyana Custer, who made it 1-0. Then, with just under nine minutes remaining, Custer scored unassisted off a well-struck corner to put the match away.
Scottie Parton got the shutout in goal for Ringgold, who improved to 5-5-1 overall, but more importantly, went 4-2 in region play.
Ringgold and Coahulla Creek are tied for second place in the standings, but the Lady Colts have the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Lady Tigers will play at Murray County (4-7-1 overall, 3-2 region on Tuesday) before a match at Sonoraville (3-10, 1-5) to end the regular season.
Coahulla Creek will travel to Adairsville (8-3-1, 4-3) on Tuesday before finishing up at home versus Murray County on Thursday.
North Murray is also 3-2 in region play with matches left at home against Sonoraville (Tuesday) and at Rockmart (Friday), but Ringgold owns the tiebreaker against the Lady Mountaineers.
LFO has already clinched the region title and a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs with a 7-1 region mark.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 3, RINGGOLD 1
The Ramblers will also be watching the scoreboards the rest of the week to see where they stand as far as a possible state berth after a crucial win over the Tigers.
LaFayette got on the board in the 18th minute as Caden Hinton found the net on a long header off an assist by Daniel Lopez. Then in the second half, Kade Ballew assisted on a Haidon Pickard tally, while Ballew assisted on the Ramblers' third goal, a shot by Lopez.
Ringgold's goal came late in the match on an unassisted goal by Alex Palmer. Jacob Leon made 11 saves for the Tigers.
Kevin Kremb, Austin Deering, Rob Hannah and Landon Kennedy were named as defensive standouts for the Ramblers by head coach Chase Horne.
LaFayette (6-5-2 overall) finished 4-4 in the region. They will play this weekend in the Southern Coast Cup in Foley, Alabama, while Ringgold (4-6 overall) is 2-4 in 6-AAA.
The Ramblers are currently tied for fifth place with LFO (4-4), but LaFayette holds the tiebreaker on the Warriors and both LaFayette and LFO hold tiebreakers against Ringgold, who can only finish 4-4 in the region if they defeat Murray County (5-6-1, 4-1) and Sonoraville (7-6-2, 4-2) this week.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.