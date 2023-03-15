The Ringgold Tigers needed some bonus kicks, but improved to 4-0 in Region 6-AAA (7-1 overall) with a big win at Adairsville on Tuesday night.
Jacob Garnica, Conner Friddell and Trent Baldwin scored in regulation with Friddell assisting on two of the goals.
The match would go to a penalty kick shootout all tied up at 3-3. Garnica, Friddell, Wilson Winget, Anakin Cummings and Rhuanny Gomez all found the net in a perfect round for the Blue-and-White, while Adairsville made just 3 of 5.
Jacob Leon had 11 saves for Ringgold, including one huge stop in the shootout.
Ringgold has just two region matches remaining and both will determine their playoff seeding. The Tigers have already clinched a spot in the Class AAA state tournament.
The first of the two is Thursday at No. 3-ranked Coahulla Creek, who is also 4-0 in region play, while Ringgold will host No. 4-ranked Bremen (1-1 in region) on March 21. One win will likely give the Tigers at least one home match in the postseason, while two wins will give them the No. 1 seed and the 6-AAA championship.
ADAIRSVILLE GIRLS 5, RINGGOLD 4
The Lady Tigers were not as fortunate in the opener as they dropped a heartbreaker to fall to 3-3-2 overall and 2-2 in 6-AAA.
Alayna Custer scored twice with Liana Talley and Ava Keener each adding one goal. Talley and Aleia Harris both collected an assist.
Ringgold is currently tied for fourth place with LFO in the region standings behind Adairsville (3-0 in region), No. 6-ranked Bremen (2-0) and No. 9-ranked Coahulla Creek (3-1). However, LFO has the head-to-head tiebreaker due to its 3-2 win over Ringgold on March 9.
The Lady Warriors still have region games remaining with Bremen (March 20) and Adairsville (March 24).
Only the top four teams advance to the state tournament.
