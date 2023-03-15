Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers needed some bonus kicks, but improved to 4-0 in Region 6-AAA (7-1 overall) with a big win at Adairsville on Tuesday night.

Jacob Garnica, Conner Friddell and Trent Baldwin scored in regulation with Friddell assisting on two of the goals.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

