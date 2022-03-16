Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers got a goal from Jacob Garnica and another from Trent Baldwin in a 2-0 Region 6-AAA road win at Adairsville on Tuesday.

Alex Palmer and Gage Keener had assists for Ringgold (3-2, 1-1).

Details on the Lady Tigers' match had not been reported as of press time.

Ringgold is scheduled to host LFO in a pair of important region matches on Thursday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

