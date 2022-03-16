SOCCER: Ringgold boys earn first region win By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 16, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ringgold Tigers got a goal from Jacob Garnica and another from Trent Baldwin in a 2-0 Region 6-AAA road win at Adairsville on Tuesday.Alex Palmer and Gage Keener had assists for Ringgold (3-2, 1-1).Details on the Lady Tigers' match had not been reported as of press time.Ringgold is scheduled to host LFO in a pair of important region matches on Thursday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, March 10, 2022 Susan Darling Memorial Scholarship program established Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, March 11, 2022 Elliot Pierce: New spending and expanded government proposed in Walker County: A big — expensive — reorganization and expansion of two departments was proposed by Shannon Whitfield Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Feb. 7-13, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories With new CHRO, SABB achieves 42% female leadership ratio 1 hr ago Batterjee Medical College partners with British Council 1 hr ago flynas tops APEX ratings with 4 stars in low-cost carrier category 1 hr ago Jueza de Miami ordena que líder de Proud Boys quede detenido por cargos por el 6 de enero 1 hr ago Anne Arundel police seek eyewitnesses to Monday's fatal shooting in Pasadena; injured teen recovering in hospital 1 hr ago