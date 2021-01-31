One of the definitions Webster's uses for the word "commitment" is "the state or an instance of being obligated or emotionally impelled", while among the synonyms it lists are words such as "dedication", "devotion", "faithfulness" and "loyalty", to name just a few.
And for Ridgeland High School Lady Panthers' soccer coaches, both current and former, they are also perfect words to describe senior goalie Riley McBee.
On the cusp of the beginning of her final high school season, McBee set her future soccer plans in motion this past Friday by signing on to play at Covenant College, just a few miles up the road from Panther Stadium atop nearby Lookout Mountain.
"This means so much," McBee said of her signing day, which took place in front of family, teammates, friends and coaches in Ridgeland's media center. "First of all, I just want to thank God for the opportunity to be here and for the opportunity to be able to go (to Covenant) and play. This has been my dream and it doesn't even feel real."
McBee only began playing soccer in the seventh grade, but immediately threw herself headfirst into the sport. That dedication to her craft began paying dividends by the time she first took the field with the Black-and-White in the 2018 season.
Splitting time in goal early on as a freshman, she eventually took over as the starter and recorded 105 saves that year. She followed up with a sophomore campaign in which she ended the year ranked in the top 30 nationally in total saves.
Last season, McBee and the Lady Panthers were off to one of the best starts in the program's history when COVID-19 suddenly brought things to an untimely halt. However, there were still memories made as Ridgeland began the 2020 campaign with four wins and three ties in their first 10 matches, with McBee helping the team record an impressive four consecutive shutouts at one point.
Then, in what turned out to be the final match of the year, McBee - playing through an illness - made two clutch saves in a penalty kick shootout to help the Lady Panthers knock off region toughie Southeast Whitfield.
However, new Ridgeland head coach Nic Storr, an assistant with the team the past seven years, said McBee's value to the club goes way beyond just making saves.
"She's an extremely committed player," he explained. "She's a team player. She'll lead and work for the team. She works with the younger players. She's the first one to practice, running (the practices) when (the coaches) aren't there yet, and she's just so eager to help and encourage (others) too."
Storr said that leadership is visible off the field as well, telling of how McBee plans social events for the team and how she has even organized fundraisers by herself to help raise money for the program.
"Riley is completely committed to Ridgeland Soccer," Storr added. "She’s also committed to becoming the best player she can. She regularly attends camps over the summer to improve her skills and she studies other teams to find their strengths and weaknesses. She is Ridgeland Soccer."
In addition to the short drive from home, McBee said she felt a calling for Covenant.
"They have a great soccer program and they really seem to have it all under control. It's put together very well," she said. "I've gone to other college camps and toured other colleges, but something always drew me back to Covenant."
"I'm going to bring friendship and positive leadership (to Covenant)," she added. "I'll be a great teammate and do whatever they need help with. I just want to be the best athlete I can be for their program."
Corey Lee, who coached McBee at Ridgeland the past three seasons, said the senior has endurance, dedication and perseverance, but most of all leadership and heart.
"She's about to go into a totally different world," Lee began. "She's going to be a small fish in a really big pond and she'll have to fight her way up to get that respect when she's in college, but I know she's going to do it.
"She may be second or third string (to start out), but I think she'll eventually see that field and she'll do great things in that goalkeeper's box."
McBee said she plans to major in Social Studies.