It was a tough night for homestanding Ridgeland, who fell to visiting Southeast Whitfield by identical 5-0 scores in a pair of Region 7-AAAA matches.
The Ridgeland boys (1-3-1 overall, 0-2 region) were down 2-0 at halftime before allowing three goals in the second half. The Raiders controlled the ball for most of the match and finished with 33 shots on goal, 28 of which were saved by Panther keeper Jeb Broome.
The Lady Panthers also failed to find the back of the net. Riley McBee made 17 stops for Ridgeland (2-2-1, 1-1) in the loss.
Ridgeland will be back on the pitch Thursday with region road matches at Heritage.