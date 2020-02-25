The Ridgeland Panthers and Lady Panthers remained unbeaten on the season after a pair of water-logged matches at Bowers and Painter Field on Monday night.
Keeper Riley McBee stopped six shots and Jade Ransom earned Player of the Match honors from the coaches after a goal-line clearance in the second minute of the match saved a would-be Lady Wolverine goal as the girls' match ended in a 0-0 tie
Kaitlyn Durham, KatieAnn Thompson and Annabelle Casto had shots on target for Ridgeland, while Anna Jenkins and Aiyana Cummings also had shots during the night.
The Lady Panthers (2-0-2) have now played 320 minutes this season without allowing an opposing score.
In the nightcap, Ridgeland's boys moved to 4-0 on the year after doubling up their opponents from Trenton, 4-2.
Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Ridgeland will be back at home tonight (Tuesday) with matches against Ringgold, starting at 5 p.m.