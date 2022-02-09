The Ridgeland Lady Panthers are now 3-1 on the season after a 9-0 home win over Christian Heritage on Tuesday night, their biggest offensive output of the season to date.
Deborah Gutierrez opened the scoring in the 10th minute off an assist by Maria Ronda and Ridgeland tacked on four more goals before halftime. Betsy Hixson (14th minute), Ronda (15th minute), Ragan Wimpee (20th minute) and Sydney Finch (37th minute) all the found the net. Finch's goal came off a pass from Hayleigh Finch.
Hixson assisted on CeCe Davenport's first goal of the night in the opening minute of the second half and CarrieAnne Hill fed Davenport on her second goal just about six minutes later. Ivey Stargel scored on a penalty kick in the 54th minute and BreeAnna Ledford added a penalty kick in the 75th minute to cap the scoring.
Emma Flegal and Savannah L Harris also had shots on goal, Asia Ellis picked up the shutout in goal and Hixson was named Player of the Game by head coach Nic Storr, adding that she was instrumental in attacks throughout the entire match.
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE BOYS 5, RIDGELAND 1
The Lions led 2-0 at halftime and added three more in the second half to drop the Panthers to 0-2-1 on the young season.
The visitors from Dalton scored in the 19th and 23rd minutes before tacking on goals in the 49th, 56th and 65th minutes.
Christian Heritage outshot Ridgeland 10-5 on the evening.
Ridgeland substitution Ever Carvajal scored in the final minute to prevent the shutout.
RIDGELAND BOYS 2, CHATTOOGA 2
In action from Monday night, both teams found the net twice in the second half after a scoreless deadlock at intermission.
Chattooga took a 2-0 lead early in the second half. Bryan Ojeda got one back for Ridgeland on a penalty kick before Edgar Pichardo knocked home the equalizer.
The Panthers outshot the Indians, 7-2 on the night.
