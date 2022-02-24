The Ridgeland Lady Panthers improved to 4-2-1 on the season with a 4-0 home victory over Trion on Thursday night.
CeCe Davenport had two goals. Ragan Wimpee had 10 shots on goal and connected on one of them, while Deborah Gutierrez added a goal. Maria Ronda had five shots and collected two assists as Ridgeland outshot Trion, 20-4.
Asia Ellis made four saves in goal, while Hayley Finch and BreeAnna Ledford anchored the defensive effort.
Head coach Nic Storr named Wimpee as the Player of the Game.
In the boys match, the Panthers fell behind 2-0 at halftime before dropping a 4-0 decision to the Bulldogs.
Ridgeland gave up an own goal and a penalty kick in the first half before Trion netted goals in the 59th and 62nd minutes of the second half.
Trion outshot Ridgeland, 16-3. Pedro Morales had two shots for the Panthers, while senior Price Ray made his debut for the Black-and-White and made seven saves in goal.
Ridgeland (2-3-1) is slated to host Ringgold in a pair of varsity match at on Friday.
The Ringgold boys (1-0) will be coming off a 3-2 win over Heritage (1-3-2) on Thursday in their season opener. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
The girls' match ended with a 5-0 decision for Heritage, who is now 4-0 on the season.
Molly Cason kept the streak alive with three goals, giving a Lady Generals' player a hat trick in each of their first four matches. Bailey Needham and Lila Langston added one goal apiece.
The Lady Tigers (0-1) were also playing their season opener.
