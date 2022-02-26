The Ridgeland Lady Panthers spotted visiting Ringgold a goal on Friday, but came back with three second-half tallies to post a 3-1 win and improve to 5-2-1 overall on the year.

Alayna Custer gave Ringgold (0-2) a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute, but Ragan Wimpee netted the equalizer six minutes later and the two teams went into halftime tied 1-1.

The score remained 1-1 until the 74th minute when Maria Ronda broke the deadlock. She added a second spectacular goal with 90 seconds left in the match to account for the final tally.

Wimpee and Ronda each had three shots on goal. Ivey Stargel added two, while CarrieAnne Hill and Betsy Hixon had one apiece.

Head coach Nic Storr named senior Mary Scott as the Player of the Game after she gutted out the entire game with a pulled hamstring.

The Ringgold boys won their second one-goal match in as many nights as they got past the Panthers in the nightcap, 1-0.

Individual scoring for both the Tigers (2-0) and the Panthers (2-4-1) had not been provided as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

