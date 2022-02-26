SOCCER: Ridgeland splits with Ringgold By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Feb 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ridgeland Lady Panthers spotted visiting Ringgold a goal on Friday, but came back with three second-half tallies to post a 3-1 win and improve to 5-2-1 overall on the year.Alayna Custer gave Ringgold (0-2) a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute, but Ragan Wimpee netted the equalizer six minutes later and the two teams went into halftime tied 1-1.The score remained 1-1 until the 74th minute when Maria Ronda broke the deadlock. She added a second spectacular goal with 90 seconds left in the match to account for the final tally.Wimpee and Ronda each had three shots on goal. Ivey Stargel added two, while CarrieAnne Hill and Betsy Hixon had one apiece.Head coach Nic Storr named senior Mary Scott as the Player of the Game after she gutted out the entire game with a pulled hamstring.The Ringgold boys won their second one-goal match in as many nights as they got past the Panthers in the nightcap, 1-0.Individual scoring for both the Tigers (2-0) and the Panthers (2-4-1) had not been provided as of press time. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Feb. 7-13, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 Business owner George Andrews says Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe looking good Buddy Gross captures second Bassmaster Elite Series win in Florida New CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will be smart hospital Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series 1 hr ago CHSAA boys' hoops: St. Peter's nearly completes stunning comeback, but falls to Holy Cross in OT, 71-70 1 hr ago UAE relaxes COVID-19 precautions; masks no longer required outdoors 1 hr ago Abu Dhabi crown prince, Jordan's king discuss regional, international developments 1 hr ago Basketball scoreboard: Lakeview Academy girls fall in second round of Class A private schools playoffs 1 hr ago