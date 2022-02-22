Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Panthers made it two consecutive victories with a 3-0 home shutout of Dade County on Tuesday night.

The Panthers (2-2-1) led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Elijah Free in the 19th minute. The tally came off an assist by Jeb Broome.

Broome would score two minutes into the second half off an assist from Bryan Ojeda, and Ojeda picked up a goal in the 47th minute. Liam Kenney provided the assist.

Ridgeland outshot Dade County, 20-1. Isaac Shaw saved the only shot he faced in the 76th minute to preserve the clean sheet.

DADE COUNTY GIRLS 3, RIDGELAND 1

The Lady Panthers suffered their second setback of the season in the opener. Two late first-half goals gave the Lady Wolverines a 3-0 halftime lead.

Freshman Maria Ronda scored her eighth goal of the season in the second half off an assist from Deborah Gutierrez.

Ridgeland fell to 3-2-1 on the season.

Both Ridgeland varsity teams will finish the week with two home matches. They are scheduled to host Trion on Thursday before taking on Ringgold Friday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you