SOCCER: Ridgeland splits with Dade County By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Feb 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ridgeland Panthers made it two consecutive victories with a 3-0 home shutout of Dade County on Tuesday night.The Panthers (2-2-1) led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Elijah Free in the 19th minute. The tally came off an assist by Jeb Broome.Broome would score two minutes into the second half off an assist from Bryan Ojeda, and Ojeda picked up a goal in the 47th minute. Liam Kenney provided the assist.Ridgeland outshot Dade County, 20-1. Isaac Shaw saved the only shot he faced in the 76th minute to preserve the clean sheet.DADE COUNTY GIRLS 3, RIDGELAND 1The Lady Panthers suffered their second setback of the season in the opener. Two late first-half goals gave the Lady Wolverines a 3-0 halftime lead.Freshman Maria Ronda scored her eighth goal of the season in the second half off an assist from Deborah Gutierrez.Ridgeland fell to 3-2-1 on the season.Both Ridgeland varsity teams will finish the week with two home matches. They are scheduled to host Trion on Thursday before taking on Ringgold Friday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Feb. 7-13, 2022 Elliot Pierce: Table pounding in Ringgold, Ga. Chickamauga to test its new tornado siren Buddy Gross captures second Bassmaster Elite Series win in Florida New CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will be smart hospital Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories EDITORIAL: 'Micro-learning' reimagines education while helping businesses fill open jobs 30 min ago JSerra boys soccer knocks off CIF-SS defending champion Mira Costa in semifinals 34 min ago Girls basketball: Point Pleasant Beach over Point Pleasant Boro 35 min ago Girls basketball: Perez nets career-best as St. Thomas Aquinas downs East Brunswick in GMCT semis 36 min ago Councilors consider changes to Civilian Police Oversight ordinance 36 min ago