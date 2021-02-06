The Ridgeland Panthers gave futbol fans a preview of the upcoming season with a 7-1 scrimmage victory at Chattooga on Friday night.
Sam Dickson had a hat trick for the Panthers. Josh Wingard netted a pair of goals, while Liam Kinney and Lucas Bautista had one goal apiece.
Bautista, Walker McBryar, Matthew Cole and Preston Homsombath all picked up assists in the win.
In the girls' match earlier in the evening, the Lady Indians scored 10 minutes into the contest and withstood constant pressure from the Lady Panthers the rest of the way to pull out a 1-0 victory.
Ridgeland had six shots on goal, three from Annabelle Casto and one each from Angelica Crowe, Betsy Hixson and Anna Jenkins, while Jenkins' shot clanked off the crossbar. The Lady Panthers had eight more shots that went just wide of the target.
Riley McBee made seven saves in net for Ridgeland, who will open the season at home with a doubleheader against Dade County on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m.