After a scoreless first half, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers exploded for five goals in the second half Thursday night to claim a 5-0 Senior Night win over Christian Heritage at Bowers and Painter Field.
The first goal came at the 41:03 mark of the match as a shot from long distance by Michelle Thomason was unable to be corralled by the Lady Lions' keeper. Pressure from Ragan Wimpee and Annabelle Casto ultimately led to an own goal by a Christian Heritage defender.
Thomason would launch another long-range strike just over 12 minutes later and this time Ridgeland needed no outside assistance as the ball sailed over the head of the keeper to give the senior her first career goal.
First career goals would be the theme for the rest of the match. Freshman Betsy Hixon joined that list in the 61st minute, scoring after a long run and assist from Wimpee, and senior Anastasia Burkhart would find the back of the net in the 73rd minute for her first prep tally.
Another senior, Anna Jenkins, would cap the scoring with her first career goal with less than two minutes to play, while Casto, Jenkins, Hixon and senior defender Emalee Harris - playing the final 10 minutes at striker in her final home match - all had shots on goal in the second half.
Senior Riley McBee got the win with four saves in goal.
Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.