The Ridgeland Lady Panthers now sit at 2-0-3 on the season after playing Ringgold to a 1-1 tie at Bowers and Painter Field on Tuesday night.
Ringgold (0-0-1), seeing its first action of the year, got on the board late in the first half as Joanna Medlin found the back of the net in the 38th minute. It was the first goal allowed by Ridgeland all season long, ending a shutout streak at 358 minutes.
However, the Lady Panthers got the game-tying tally in the 53rd minute as Angelic Crowe scored her first goal of 2020.
Anastasia Burkhart, Anna Jenkins and KatieAnn Thompson had shots on goal for Ridgeland, while Riley McBee made five saves in net. Crowe and defender Emalee Harris were named as the Lady Panthers' Co-Players of the Match for their efforts.
No further details for Ringgold had been provided as of press time. The boys' match also ended in a 1-1 tie, but no further information on the match has been reported.