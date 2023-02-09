The Ridgeland High soccer teams hosted LaFayette on Thursday in a pair of non-region matches that were originally scheduled to be played at LaFayette, but moved to the turf field at Ridgeland due to concerns about possible bad weather.
RIDGELAND GIRLS 1, LAFAYETTE 1
In the opener, CeCe Davenport scored the only goal for Ridgeland (0-2-1) in the 15th minute off an assist from Maria Ronda. It would stay 1-0 until the 73rd minute when the Lady Ramblers got the equalizer on a looping shot from the edge of the penalty kick box by Teara Snider.
Hannah Card had six saves in goal for the Black-and-White. Ronda had five shots on goal, followed by Davenport and Ragan Wimpee with three each. Ivey Stargel took two shots, while Betsy Dixon and BreeAnna Ledford both had one.
Laney Rayburn had 15 saves for LaFayette (0-2-1), who also reported 15 shots on goal.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 2, RIDGELAND 0
The second contest of the evening saw the Ramblers record their first win of 2023 with a road victory.
Kade Ballew's 40-yard unassisted blast staked the visitors to the lead and Elijah Decker gave the Ramblers some breathing room later in the match with his first high school goal.
Rob Hannah, Lake Johnson, Kaden Miller, Carson Braccini and Landon Kennedy were named as standouts for LaFayette (1-2).
Ridgeland (0-2-1) took 10 shots on goal, while keeper Isaac Shaw made seven saves.
Midfielders Bryan Ojeda, Branson Dean and Pedro Morales were praised for their efforts, while defenders Luke Morehouse and Peyton Zimmerman were also listed as standouts.
Ridgeland will play against at home on Monday with non-region matches against Ringgold, while LaFayette will open 6-AAA play with a pair of matches at Bremen that same night.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.