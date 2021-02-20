Ragan Wimpee found the net twice, once on an assist from Annabelle Casto, and the Ridgeland Lady Panthers picked up their first win of the 2021 season with a 2-1 road victory at Dade County on Friday.
In the boys' match, the host Wolverines led 1-0 at halftime, tacked on a second goal in the 43rd minute, and appeared to have a victory all but certain as the clock ticked down to the closing minutes.
But after seven previous shots on goal, Lucas Bautista finally got one past the keeper in the 77th minute and the Panthers would keep the pressure on following the restart.
Sam Dickson would get a shot on net a minute later, but seconds later Liam Kenney would take a pass from Matthew Cole and knocked it home for the stunning equalizer in the 79th minute as Ridgeland earned a 2-2 draw.
The Panthers outshot the Wolverines on the night, 12-4.
Both Ridgeland teams are now 1-0-1 on the season. They will head to Ringgold on Tuesday for matches at 5 and 7 p.m. before returning home on Friday to open the region slate with matches against Central-Carroll.