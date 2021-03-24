It's been 23 years since the Ridgeland Lady Panthers have participated in the GHSA state soccer playoffs and the Black-and-White went to sleep on Tuesday night knowing nothing is set in stone just yet.
However, the Lady Panthers also know they've done their part to end that long postseason drought.
The next-to-last piece was put into place Tuesday night when Ridgeland held off Pickens, 2-1, on the damp turf at Bowers and Painter Field.
Ridgeland, now 5-4-1 overall, closed out the Region 7-AAAA portion of its slate with a 3-3 mark. They currently sit in fourth place in the standings and occupy the fourth and final state berth out of the region.
To secure the spot, the Lady Panthers need for Central-Carroll (5-4-1, 2-2) to drop one of its final two region matches. The Lady Lions play at home against second-place Heritage (6-3, 3-1) on Wednesday before a trip to region frontrunner Northwest Whitfield (6-0-3, 4-0) on Friday.
A loss in either match sends Ridgeland to the playoffs as the Lady Panthers, by virtue of their 1-0 win over Central on Feb. 26, owns the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two clubs.
Long-time Ridgeland assistant and first-year head coach Nic Storr said his team's run to the brink of a playoff bid has been "fantastic".
"This is all on the players, especially these seven seniors that have been multi-year starters," he explained. "This is all their doing."
Fans were barely in their seats on Tuesday when Annabelle Casto gave Ridgeland a 1-0 lead just 22 seconds into the contest. They would maintain the margin through halftime and Ragan Wimpee would make it 2-0 a minute into the second half.
Pickens (0-9-1, 0-5) would finally get on the board in the 46th minute and both teams would miss chances to score in a frantic final five minutes.
Angelica Crowe saw two low shots miss the left corner of the Pickens net by mere inches, while Ridgeland keeper Riley McBee had to go up high to bat down a dangerous long shot from the Dragons with just over two minutes showing on the clock.
Pickens would keep up the pressure in the final 120 seconds, but Ridgeland closed out another stout defensive effort. It was the Lady Panthers' sixth time allowing one goal or less this season.
Storr said a recent switch to a diamond formation on defense has paid dividends as the Lady Panthers are 3-0 with only one goal given up since the strategic move.
"We haven't won a single game this year by more than one goal," he added. "But that's due to our defense being really solid. We've really been able to stop some teams that have been scoring."
Ridgeland has four non-region matches left on the schedule, beginning with a Thursday night scheduled home contest against Ringgold. Storr and his team are hopeful that those matches, which also include dates against LFO, Christian Heritage and Trion, will serve as tune-up contests for a long-awaited return to the playoffs on April 22.
"Making the playoffs would be a great reward for them," he added. "It shows that hard work pays off. It would also put a little lifeblood into the soccer program so, hopefully next year when these seniors have left, those who are left behind will see what hard work does and will carry on that kind of leadership."
Results of the boys' match were unavailable as of press time.