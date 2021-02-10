The Ridgeland Lady Panthers began their 2021 soccer season on Tuesday by drawing with visiting Dade County, 1-1.
Ridgeland (0-0-1) scored in the 12th minute on Annabelle Casto's first tally of the year, but were not able to find the net again. The Lady Wolverines delivered the equalizer in the 52nd minute.
Keeper Riley McBee had 10 saves for Ridgeland, while the Lady Panthers recorded eight shots on goal from Casto, Cece Davenport, Anna Jenkins, Angelica Crowe and Ivey Stargel.
The Ridgeland boys opened the season with a 6-1 win over the Wolverines. No further information had been provided as of press time.
Both teams are slated to play at LFO on Thursday.