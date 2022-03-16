Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers completed the season sweep of Christian Heritage on Tuesday with their second 9-0 victory over the Lady Lions this year.

Ragan Wimpee and Maria Ronda netted two goals each, while solo goals were scored by CeCe Davenport, Deborah Gutierrez, Kylie Thurman, BreeAnna Ledford and Melanie Quintanilla.

Ronda, Davenport, Ledford, Thurman, Quintanilla and Ivey Stargel also had assists, while Hannah Card picked up the shutout in goal.

Ridgeland, who led 2-0 at intermission, took 24 shots on goal, including nine by Ronda and six by Wimpee.

Head coach Nic Storr named Quintanilla the Player of the Match for her assist, her first goal of the season and her defense in helping keep the Lady Lions off the board.

Ridgeland, now 7-3-1 on the year, will finish the regular season with five final Region 7-AAAA matches. They will be looking to go 1-1 in region play when Cedartown comes to Rossville on Friday.

Results of the boys' match had not been reported as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription