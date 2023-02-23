Ridgeland Panthers

Ridgeland's Lady Panthers got a pair of goals from sophomore Maria Ronda on Thursday, but it was not enough to get them a victory as they dropped a 6-2 decision to Dade County in Trenton.

No further details were available as of press time and no details on the boys' match had been reported as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

