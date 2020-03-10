The Ridgeland Lady Panthers got back in the win column on Tuesday night with a 2-0 victory over Dade County in a match that was moved to the turf at Ridgeland due to unplayable field conditions in Trenton.
Annabelle Casto scored four minutes into the match and KatieAnn Thompson netted the second tally in the 57th minute.
Defender Emalee Harris, along with midfielder and team captain Anna Jenkins, were named the Co-Players of the Match for their efforts in helping the Lady Panthers to their fifth shutout of the season.
Angelica Crowe, Jade Ransom and Aiyana Cummings also had shots on goal for Ridgeland (3-3-3 overall). Riley McBee saved the only shot of the game from Dade County.
Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.