Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers put up four goals on the road Monday night, but suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 Region 6-AAA loss at Adairsville.

Ragan Wimpee scored twice for Ridgeland, who dropped to 1-6-2 overall and 1-3 in region play. CeCe Davenport and Maria Ronda also found the net once in the loss.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In