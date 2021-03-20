The Ridgeland Lady Panthers haven't been a part of the GHSA state soccer tournament since the 1998 season, but all that could change in just a few short weeks.
Ridgeland improved to 2-3 in Region 7-AAAA play with a 1-0 victory at Cedartown in another hard-fought battle on Friday. No further details were available as of press time.
The Lady Panthers, currently fourth in the region standings, now own region wins over Central and Cedartown, two teams currently below them in the 7-AAAA table. Their only remaining match in region play is this Tuesday against Pickens, who have yet to win a region match. That meeting will take place in Rossville.
Northwest Whitfield sits in the 7-AAAA driver's seat, while Heritage assumed second place after Friday's 3-1 win over Southeast. The Lady Generals currently own the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Lady Raiders.
Results of the Ridgeland-Cedartown boys' match were not available as of press time.