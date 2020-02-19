Three matches into the 2020 soccer season and the Ridgeland Panthers and Lady Panthers have yet to taste defeat.
Ridgeland's boys fell behind 1-0 early on a rainy Thursday night, but came storming back to post a 4-2 win over visiting Trion to move to 3-0 on the year.
Matthew Cole scored the equalizer for Ridgeland just before halftime and Michael O'Neal put the Panthers in front just 30 seconds into the second half. Myers Tucker made it 3-1 midway through the second half, only to see Trion cut the gap to 3-2 with 15 minutes remaining. However, one final tally by Alan Martinez would seal the win.
Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers are now 2-0-1 after a 2-0 win. KatieAnn Thompson scored in the 35th and 61st minutes, while Annabelle Casto and Kaitlyn Durham both had shots on goal.
Keeper Riley McBee recorded five saves to earn her third clean sheet of the year.